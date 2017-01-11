So Just WTF Is This Mysterious Trailer from A24 All About?

0

A24 had a pretty good year. Swiss Army Man was the bizarre-yet-charismatic film that saw Daniel Radcliffe playing a utilitarian corpse, and then there were the releases of the BAFTA-nominated American Honey, the Golden Globe-winning Moonlight, and the Golden Globe-nominated 20th Century Women. The distribution banner has Ben Wheatley‘s latest film Free Fire on tap for a March release this year, but a newly released and unrelated trailer teases an as-of-yet unannounced and untitled film. So what’s going on here?

We’re not entirely sure. I don’t recognize anyone in the trailer and its few hints give us little to go on. Nothing in A24’s current and previously announced lineup seems to match up with the tone and message of this trailer, so perhaps this is our first introduction to either an all-new original film or possibly even a sequel to one of their earlier successes.

Check out the trailer for yourself below:

In our near future.

So what’s going on here? Speculation abounds because there’s nothing much to go on other than the brief logline seen above, the vague and slightly cultish phrases throughout the trailer, a date stamp putting us in 2076, and a brief glimpse at what appears to be some sort of medical pod and monitoring device. It’s clearly got some sci-fi elements going on, so that has led some to speculate that it could be either a sequel to the 2015 hit Ex Machina, or possibly a new film from Shane Carruth (Primer, Upstream Color). It doesn’t look quite weird enough for Carruth to me, and too little sense of connective tissue to suggest it’s a sequel of any kind just yet.

