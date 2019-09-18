A24 Acquires ‘Saint Maud’, a Recent TIFF Midnight Madness Program Pick

0

A24 has added to its already venerable library of horror films with the acquisition of Saint Maud. The film marks the feature-length film debut of Rose Glass, a director whose previous work in mostly in shorts. Saint Maud stars Morfydd Clark (Love and Friendship, The Man Who Invented Christmas) and Jennifer Ehle (Vox Lux, The Miseducation of Cameron Post).

According to Deadline, Saint Maud follows Maud (Clark), a young nurse who has sought out Christianity as a means of dealing with some obscure past trauma that haunts her into the present day. Driven by her newfound religious fervor, Maud attempts to save the soul of one of her patients, a dancer named Amanda (Ehle), who is worn down following a fight with cancer. The thing is, Maud is so blinded by her own faith that her attempts to “help” Amanda quickly take a dark turn as the young woman believes signs of damnation are cropping up in the remote seaside town where they live.

A24 now has the North American distribution rights to the flick. Saint Maud will make its U.S. debut on September 19 at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas following a debut at TIFF 2019 on their Midnight Madness program earlier in the month. It’s unclear what A24’s plans will be in regards to releasing the film in theaters nationwide.

Saint Maud is just the latest film to be added into the already incredible stable of horror films A24 has like The Witch, Hereditary, and It Comes at Night. Over the summer, the studio made waves with Midsommar, the sophomore feature from studio favorite, director Ari Aster. Speaking of sophomore features from A24 favorites, director Robert Eggers will follow up The Witch with The Lighthouse, which A24 will be releasing on October 18.

Saint Maud is Oliver Kassman and Andrea Cornwell, and executive produced by Daniel Battsek, Sam Lavender, and Mary Burke. In addition to its September 19 premiere here in the U.S., the film will also play in the official competition at the BFI London Film Festival in October.