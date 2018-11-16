Aaron Paul and Emily Ratajkowski on Their Thriller ‘Welcome Home’

0

With director George Ratliff’s thriller Welcome Home opening in theaters and On Demand this weekend (it premiered exclusively on DIRECTV), I recently sat down with Aaron Paul and Emily Ratajkowski for a wide-ranging exclusive interview. If you’re not familiar with Welcome Home, the film is about a couple (Paul and Ratajkowski) trying to fix their marriage by renting a beautiful home in the Italian countryside. Unfortunately, a local neighbor uses his good looks and charm to manipulate the couple into turning against each other with dangerous results.

During the interview, the two stars talked about meeting for the first time, how the film plays on the fear that you never really know what you’re stepping into when you rent a place from a random homeowner, memorable moments from filming in Italy, why they each put on weight during filming, how much they are usually told about a story prior to reading a script, and a lot more.

Check out what Paul and Ratajkowski had to say about Welcome Home in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the Welcome Home trailer.

Aaron Paul & Emily Ratajkowski: