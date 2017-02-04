More Collider
TV Tidbits: Danny McBride's Blooper Reel, Aaron Paul's 'Price Is Right' Redemption, More

Living in the Platinum Age of Peak TV means that not only is there a ton of television to watch, there’s a lot of news to go along with it. We here at Collider are only human, and there are only so many hours in the day; so from now on, each week we’ll be rounding up a batch of stories that might have missed your attention (and some that, at the time, missed ours), from updates on reboots to new featurettes to casting, and much more.

This week: Aaron Paul returns to The Price Is Right 17 years later for his shot at redemption, more Sharknado is coming our way, David Lynch swears that Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me matters, and much more. Check it all out below:

