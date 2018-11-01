First Look at ‘The Parts You Lose’ Reveals Aaron Paul as a Fugitive on the Run

0

From director Christopher Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire) and writer Darren Lemke (Turbo, Shazam) comes The Parts You Lose, a new drama centering on the fated but unlikely friendship between a deaf boy and a criminal on the run. The first look at the film, featuring star Aaron Paul, comes courtesy of production house The H Collective. The image, which features Paul’s unnamed fugitive holed up in a North Dakota barn, arrives as Blue Fox Entertainment is handling international sales at the ongoing 2018 American Film Market (AFM).

While Paul stars front and center in this first image, the cast of Cantwell’s drama is sold throughout. Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Scoot McNairy, and Danny Murphy, in the young actor’s feature film debut, also star; Paul will also produce the film alongside Mark Johnson, and Tom Williams. Currently, there’s no domestic or international release date set for the film, so keep an eye out for one in the weeks and months ahead as AFM wraps and The H Collective revs up the marketing machine.

Check out the first full image from The Parts You Lose below, followed by the film’s official synopsis:

The Parts You Lose follows the unlikely friendship that unfolds between a young deaf boy, Wesley, and a fugitive criminal who takes refuge in an abandoned barn on the family’s rural North Dakota farm. After forming a deep bond with the man, Wesley must decide where to place his allegiances when the authorities begin to close in on the fugitive.

A previous synopsis for the film also revealed that the fugitive is wounded, and it’s the young, deaf boy who nurses him back to health after rescuing him from a snowdrift, for what it’s worth.

The Parts You Lose is but one title in The H Collective’s ambitious production plans. The banner also includes potential pictures:

xXx4 - Another installment of the (other) high-octane action franchise starring Vin Diesel

Three Sisters – An action-comedy starring xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star Ruby Rose, to be directed by Timur Bekmambetov and written by Derek Haas, reteaming the Wanted director/writer duo.

A Children’s Song – This story follows two students who are competing for a music scholarship, only to discover that their original compositions are based on the same family song. This discovery leads them to uncover the melody’s true origin.

Raven Road – Brian Anderson‘s horror-mystery script sees a group of teens attempting to solve the mystery of their friend’s death along a deserted stretch of road made infamous by an urban legend.

White House Chef – Follow along with a Chinese chef who must save the First Family when a terrorist plots to attack the State Dinner.

The H Collective has also secured North American rights to Beijing Culture’s Wolf Warrior 2, the sequel to 2015’s hit film Wolf Warrior; Hanson and the Beast; and A Better Tomorrow 4.