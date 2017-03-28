Aaron Sorkin Meeting with Marvel and DC to Bring Walk-and-Talks to the Superhero Genre

0

In the biggest WTF story of the week, none other than Aaron Sorkin could soon find himself writing a comic book movie. Yes, that Aaron Sorkin. The guy who created and wrote four impeccable seasons of The West Wing; the guy who coined the line “You can’t handle the truth”; the guy who teamed up with David Fincher to create the defining film of the early 21st century, The Social Network.

The Oscar-winning screenwriter most recently wrapped his directorial debut Molly’s Game, starring Jessica Chastain as a woman who ran a high-stakes poker ring in Hollywood, and it was that film he was touting in Las Vegas at CinemaCon earlier today. While walking the red carpet, Comicbook.com caught up with the scribe who revealed himself that he’s got meetings with the folks at both Marvel and DC lined up in the near future:

“I happen to have meetings coming up with both DC and Marvel. I have to go into these meetings and tell them as respectfully as I can that I’ve never read a comic book. It’s not that I don’t like them, it’s just that I’ve never been exposed to one. So, I’m hoping that somewhere in their library is a comic book character that I’m gonna love and I’m going to want to go back and start reading from the first issue on.”

Aaron Sorkin writing a comic book movie would truly be bizarre, but you can’t fault Marvel Studios or Warner Bros. for wanting to talk with one of the great writers of our time about potentially putting pen to paper on one of their films. The superhero genre is as popular as ever, and as films like Deadpool and Logan show, there’s certainly room for versatility and dynamism under the umbrella of “comic book movie.”

But I certainly wouldn’t expect Sorkin to simply do some rewrite work, or pen the initial script for a film that subsequently gets rewritten. He has a signature voice and his work is almost alive with rhythm, so it’s really kind of an all-or-nothing deal. Even when he “co-wrote” Moneyball with Steven Zaillian, he simply performed his rewrite, handed it to the studio, which handed it to Zaillian, who handed it to the studio, which handed it back to Sorkin.

The scribe has yet to write anything even remotely resembling a big blockbuster movie, but Steve Jobs did try to convince him to write something for Pixar years ago. Sorkin’s work is mostly involving people who are incredibly smart or very good at their jobs, often to their own detriment, which I suppose is a universal theme that could be found in any variety of superhero stories.

As Sorkin admits he’s also not the most savvy comics reader, and I haven’t the first clue what kind of character or property would be a solid fit for his voice. These kinds of meetings happen all the time—Marvel has general meetings with plenty of actors, writers, and directors as a simple “meet and greet” kind of deal—so it’s possible Sorkin and Marvel and/or DC simply have a nice chat go their separate ways. But there is that tiny possibility that Sorkin sparks to something and we have ourselves an Aaron Sorkin superhero movie on our hands. What a world.