Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ Gets New Life as Paramount Backs the Star-Studded Drama

0

Aaron Sorkin’s sophomore directorial effort has a new home, and thus is now finally gearing up to begin production after a bit of a bumpy road. Last year, it was announced that Sorkin was dusting off his old screenplay for The Trial of the Chicago 7 to direct himself, and had assembled a star-studded ensemble cast that included Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. However, while filming was eyed to begin this past spring, the project faltered when Amblin Partners shut the movie down over budgetary concerns.

Now the film has new life, as Deadline reports that Paramount Pictures has agreed to distribute the film domestically while Cross Creek has signed on as a co-financier and producer alongside Amblin Partners. Filming is now due to begin in October on what will mark Sorkin’s follow-up to his directorial debut, Molly’s Game.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 was written by Sorkin years ago, originally as a directorial project for Steven Spielberg, but it stalled a bit and the filmmaker moved on to other projects. It was Spielberg who recently suggested Sorkin direct the movie himself, and Spielberg remains onboard as a producer. The true-story drama chronicles the trial surrounding seven defendants who were arrested following anti-Vietnam War protests that took place in Chicago during the Democratic Convention in 1968.

In addition to the news that the movie is actually happening, Frank Langella and Mark Rylance have joined the cast as US District Court Judge Julius Hoffman and defense lawyer William Kuntsler, respectively.

As a massive fan of Sorkin’s, I can’t wait to see this thing finally come to fruition.