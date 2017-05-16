ABC Releases 2017-18 Primetime Schedule; ‘Inhumans’ Gets Friday Night Time Slot

0

With the networks doing their upfronts this week and trying to stay relevant in the age of Peak TV (something they’re failing at horribly), ABC is the latest network to release their 2017-18 primetime schedule. Unsurprisingly, they’re keeping their biggest hits—Modern Family, Scandal—and the surrounding lineups intact. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. However, they’re shuffling up their critically acclaimed comedies Fresh Off the Boat and black-ish to new time periods.

The biggest surprise on the schedule is that Marvel’s Inhumans, a show that’s likely to be somewhat expensive and is debuting in IMAX, is being relegated to a 9pm slot on Friday behind the struggling Once Upon a Time. That’s not much of a lead-in, and it’s definitely not a timeslot people want, especially in 2017. Perhaps they’re hoping that the show will catch-on with DVRs and downloads.

As for their other new shows, it doesn’t look like ABC is really taking any chances. There’s The Crossing, which sounds like the ‘Goo-backs’ episode of South Park, a medical show about an usual doctor from the creator of House, M.D., and then there’s Deception, which sounds like the kind of show you come up with when you want to parody network television:

When his career is ruined by scandal, superstar magician Cameron Black has only one place to turn to practice his art of deception, influence and illusion — the FBI. Using every trick in the book and inventing new ones, he will help the government catch the world’s most elusive criminals while staging the biggest illusions of his career.

Check out the full schedule below (new series are in bold).

MONDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars”

10:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor

TUESDAY:

8:00 p.m. “The Middle”

8:30 p.m. “Fresh Off the Boat” (new time period)

9:00 p.m. “black-ish” (new day and time period)

9:30 p.m. “The Mayor”

10:00 p.m. “The Gospel of Kevin”

WEDNESDAY:

8:00 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

8:30 p.m. “Speechless”

9:00 p.m. “Modern Family”

9:30 p.m. “American Housewife” (new day and time period)

10:00 p.m. “Designated Survivor”

THURSDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

9:00 p.m. “Scandal”

10:00 p.m. “How to Get Away with Murder”



FRIDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Once Upon a Time” (new day and time period)

9:00 p.m. “Marvel’s Inhumans”

10:00 p.m. “20/20”

SATURDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Saturday Night Football”

SUNDAY:

7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:00 p.m. “To Tell the Truth” (new day and time period)

9:00 p.m. “Shark Tank” (new day and time period)

10:00 p.m. “Ten Days in the Valley”