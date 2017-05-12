Watch Trailers for ABC’s New Shows ‘The Gospel of Kevin,’ ‘The Crossing,’ and More

0

Ahead of their upfront presentation next Tuesday, ABC has already cancelled and renewed a slew of shows, making room for a new crop this fall. And now, the network has released four new trailers for these brand-new series (and just the info for one) to get you excited for their offerings. Although honestly … it’s a bit underwhelming.

This new group includes the spiritually-minded The Gospel of Kevin, starring Jason Ritter, and The Crossing, starring Steve Zahn (which is yet another time-travel show). ABC being ABC, there’s also a Shondaland show in the mix with For the People, as well as The Mayor, about a young man who runs for public office as a stunt and ends up elected. That sounds familiar, minus the young part.

The only show picked up that doesn’t yet have a teaser is a Zach Braff comedy (currently untitled, though it is formerly called Start-Up), about a husband and father who quits his job to start up a business from scratch. The Good Place‘s Tiya Sircar and Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos) will also star.

You can find all of the new trailers below along with their synopses, and let us know what you think in the comments!