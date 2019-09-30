‘Abominable’: Albert Tsai and Tenzing Norgay Trainor Talk the Importance of Family

0

Dreamworks’ newest animated feature film Abominable is now in theaters. Written and directed by Jill Culton, the film is a unique collaboration between Dreamworks and Shanghai’s Pearl Studio. The film centers on Yi (Chloe Bennet), a young teenager navigating the loss of her father, who sets off on an adventure to return a runaway Yeti named Everest back to his family in the Himalayas.

To join her on this quest, Yi is aided by her two friends Peng and Jin, voiced by Albert Tsai and Tenzing Norgay Trainor respectively. Tsai gives Albert a precocious, playful energy while Trainor’s Jin is a bit fussier as he worries more about ruining his new shoes than being on this journey. This makeshift family tries to avoid the villainous Burnish (Eddie Izzard), the possibly villainous Dr. Zara (Sarah Paulson) and the unpredictable natural elements they encounter on their quest to bring Everest home.

Before the film’s release, I sat down with Albert Tsai and Tenzing Norgay Trainor to talk about the uniqueness of this project that attracted them to the film and how similar they are to the characters they voiced in the movie. We also talk about the beauty of the film and what they hope people take away from it. Read the questions that I asked Albert and Tenzing down below and watch the video above to see their answers. Abominable also features the voices of Tsai Chin, Michelle Wong, Joseph Izzo, and James Hong.

Albert Tsai and Tenzing Norgay Trainor:

What is it about the scope of the movie and the particulars of the story that drew you to this project?

What were the similarities you found between the characters you were voicing and your own personalities?

The film really captures the beauty of China, did it make you want to hike Mount Everest?

Also, what do you hope young people take away from this movie and use in their own lives?

