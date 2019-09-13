Chloe Bennet and the ‘Abominable’ Team Reveal the Scene Where They Put the Script Aside

0

If you’re not sold on DreamWorks Animation and Pearl Studio’s upcoming animated feature Abominable, we’ve got what could be the game changer right here. After the film celebrated its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, writer-director Jill Culton and stars Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai and Tenzing Norgay Trainor swung by the Collider Lounge for an interview, and their enthusiasm and passion for the project is incredibly infectious.

Bennet leads the voice cast as Yi, a teenager who crosses paths with a young Yeti she dubs Everest. With the help of her friend Jin (Trainor) and his cousin Peng (Tsai), Yi sets out on an epic journey to reunite Everest with his family. Along the way they must steer clear of Burnish (voiced by Eddie Izzard), a wealthy financier hellbent on capturing Everest.

During our chat with the team behind the movie, they highlight the highly collaborative nature of the project and what surprised them most about voicing characters in an animated feature. In addition to that, the group also plays a round of “Collider’s Most Memorable,” discussing favorite foods, unusual wrap gifts, and the one scene from Abominable that might go down as the most memorable scene they’ve ever done. You can hear about it all for yourself using the video player at the top of this article!

Jill Culton, Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Tenzing Norgay Trainor:

00:30 – What Culton learned from Open Season that she took to Abominable.

01:12 – Culton on the key qualities of a great animation studio.

02:08 – What made this a standout experience for Bennet.

03:06 – What surprised them most about voicing a character in an animated feature.

06:07 – Culton on the luxury of being both director and writer; how much flexibility did the actors have in the booth?

07:59 – Which character does Culton enjoy reading for most?

09:15 – Yi expresses herself through her violin in the movie; what does Abominable cast turn to themselves?

cast turn to themselves? 11:30 – “Collider’s Most Memorable” begins!