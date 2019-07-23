‘Abominable’: 20 Things You Need to Know About the China-Set Dreamworks Animation Film

0

Later this year, Dreamworks Animation follows up the incredible How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World with the first female-led animated film to be also written and directed by a female director, Abominable. The film is set in a modern Chinese city and centers on the teenage Yi (voiced by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Chloe Bennet) who discovers a runaway Yeti on her roof one night while playing her father’s violin. After taking care of the Yeti’s wounds, she decides to help him find his way back to his home in the Himalayas. The duo are eventually joined by Yi’s childhood friend Jin (voiced by Tenzing Norgay Trainor), who’s worried about his hair, clothes and social media more than anything else and Peng (voiced by Albert Tsai), a youthful, energetic ball of wonder.

After naming the Yeti “Everest”, this quartet embarks on an epic journey visiting a number of the manmade and natural wonders of China. All while while trying to avoid Everest’s capture by the villains Burnish (voiced by Eddie Izzard) and zoologist Dr. Zara (voiced by Sarah Paulson). Will Yi and her crew get Everest home safely or will Burnish and Dr. Zara get their Yeti? And what role will Everest’s magical abilities play along the way? We’ll get our answers to these questions later this year.

On Monday July 15th, Collider (along with a number of other online outlets) had the pleasure of being invited by Dreamworks Animation to visit their offices to chat with some of the creators of Abominable. We talked to writer/director Jill Culton, co-director Todd Wilderman, producer Suzanne Buirgy, production designer Max Boas, head of character animation John Hill, and VFX supervisor Mark Edwards. We were exclusively shown about 20 minutes of footage, production stills and artwork, animated sequences, and heard about the ups and downs that this project went through in order to get made.

It was truly an immersive and incredible experience. For an admitted animation novice like myself, it provided a window into the massive time and effort it takes to actually make an animated film. You could almost say that their journey to getting Abominable made mirrored Yi’s journey to bring Everest back home. We’ll see the fruits of their labors when the film opens worldwide on September 27th. In the meantime, here is a collection of 20 things we learned about the production during our visit in order to get you ready for its release.