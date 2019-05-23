First Trailer for ‘Abominable’ Introduces Animated Yeti Magic

0

With DreamWorks Animation having recently wrapped up its fantastic film franchise How to Train Your Dragon, they’re hoping that an upcoming co-production with Pearl Studio might just be the first movie in a magical new franchise. The first trailer for Abominable arrived today, and it’s clear that a similar storytelling style and high-flying animation will be a part of this new adventure. The story tells of a teenage girl who encounters a Yeti and then journeys with him (and her friends) to reunite him with his family. There are shades of Missing Link (and, oddly, Kubo and the Two Strings) here, along with a thin thematic connection to Warner Bros.’ Smallfoot, so I’m hoping that Abominable brings something unique to the screen without trying to do so much that it over-complicates what’s meant to be a kids’ movie.

Abominable, written and directed by Jill Culton (Monsters, Inc., Toy Story 2) and co-directed by Todd Wilderman (Trolls, The Croods), stars Chloe Bennet as Yi, Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Jin, and Albert Tsai as Peng, with Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson, Tsai Chin, and Michelle Wong. Produced by Suzanne Buirgy and Peilin Chou with Executive Producers Tim Johnson, Frank Zhu, and Li Ruigang, Abominable will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide beginning September 27, 2019, with distribution in China by Pearl.

Check out the first trailer for Abominable below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Abominable:

DreamWorks Animation and Pearl Studio’s co-production Abominable takes audiences on an epic 2,000-mile adventure from the streets of Shanghai to the breathtaking Himalayan snowscapes. When teenage Yi (Chloe Bennet, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in Shanghai, she and her mischievous friends, Jin (Tenzing Norgay Trainor) and Peng (Albert Tsai), name him “Everest” and embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth. But the trio of friends will have to stay one-step ahead of Burnish (Eddie Izzard), a wealthy man intent on capturing a Yeti, and zoologist Dr. Zara (Sarah Paulson) to help Everest get home.

Check out some first-look images at the cast of colorful characters for Abominable below, along with a pair of posters!