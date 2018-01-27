‘Dunkirk’, ‘I, Tonya’, and ‘Coco’ Take Top Honors at 68th Annual ACE Eddie Awards

0

With the PGA bestowing its top honor on The Shape of Water and the DGA and WGA awards still to come, more niche organizations of somewhat substantial bearing on the Oscars have been not-so-quietly putting out their awards. Chief among them is the American Cinema Editors’ Eddie Awards, which charts the best editing in movies and tv every year and announced its winners early this morning. The somewhat expected big win went to Lee Smith for Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan‘s technically brilliant war epic, while similarly major prizes went to Tatiana S. Riegel of I, Tonya (likely because of those skating routine sequences) and Steve Bloom of Pixar’s Coco.

Other awards went to the trio of editors behind Brett Morgen‘s lovely Jane, as well as the editors behind TV shows ranging from black-ish and Curb Your Enthusiasm to Fargo and The Handmaid’s Tale. Mark Harris‘ Five Came Back, an excellent Netflix documentary series, also brought home an award for its exemplary editing. This suggests that the technical awards will likely come down to Dunkirk or I, Tonya when Oscar night comes around, but don’t discount the wanting to show their love for big hits from Disney in these categories, since honors are scarce elsewhere for them.

Here’s the full list of winners via the ACE:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):

Dunkirk

Lee Smith, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

I, Tonya

Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

Coco

Steve Bloom

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

Jane

Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE, Will Znidaric, Brett Morgen

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)

Five Came Back: The Price of Victory

Will Znidaric

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Black-ish: “Lemons”

John Peter Bernardo, Jamie Pedroza

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Curb Your Enthusiasm: “The Shucker”

Jonathan Corn, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Fargo: “Who Rules the Land of Denial”

Andrew Seklir, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Offred”

Julian Clarke, ACE & Wendy Hallam Martin

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:

Genius: Einstein “Chapter One”

James D. Wilcox

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

VICE News Tonight: “Charlottesville: Race & Terror”

Tim Clancy, Cameron Dennis, John Chimples & Denny Thomas

STUDENT COMPETITION WINNER

Mariah Zenk – Missouri State University