‘Deadpool 2’, ‘A Star Is Born’, ‘First Man’ Score ACE Editing Nominations

Nominations for the 69th annual ACE Eddie Awards have been announced, recognizing the best editing of 2018 in film, television, and documentaries. On the narrative film side of things, it’s divided into three different categories: Drama, Comedy, and Animated Film. This is how Deadpool 2 scored a nomination—in the Comedy category, alongside Crazy Rich Asians, Vice, The Favourite, and Green Book.
On the drama side, a nomination for Bohemian Rhapsody signals continued industry support for the commercial successful yet critically divided film, and is further evidence it may indeed land a Best Picture Oscar nomination. The other drama nominees include BlacKkKlansman, First Man, Roma, and A Star Is Born, and for my money A Star Is Born should take this in a cake walk. The editing in Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut is sublime and pitch-perfect—remember that cut during Lady Gaga’s final performance? Chills.
Check out the full list of ACE Eddie nominations below, including in TV and documentaries. The awards will be held on February 1st.
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):
BlacKkKlansman
Barry Alexander Brown
Bohemian Rhapsody
John Ottman, ACE
First Man
Tom Cross, ACE
Roma
Alfonso Cuarón & Adam Gough
A Star is Born
Jay Cassidy, ACE
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):
Crazy Rich Asians
Myron Kerstein
Deadpool 2
Craig Alpert, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir & Dirk Westervelt
The Favourite
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE
Green Book
Patrick J. Don Vito
Vice
Hank Corwin, ACE
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:
Incredibles 2
Stephen Schaffer, ACE
Isle of Dogs
Andrew Weisblum, ACE, Ralph Foster & Edward Bursch
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Robert Fisher, Jr.
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):
Free Solo
Bob Eisenhardt, ACE
RBG
Carla Gutierrez
Three Identical Strangers
Michael Harte
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Jeff Malmberg & Aaron Wickenden, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):
A Final Cut for Orson: 40 Years in the Making
Martin Singer
Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind
Greg Finton, ACE & Poppy Das, ACE
Wild Wild Country, Part 3
Neil Meiklejohn
The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling
Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Atlanta: “Alligator Man”
Isaac Hagy
Atlanta: “Teddy Perkins”
Kyle Reiter
The Good Place: “Don’t Let the Good Life Pass You By”
Eric Kissack
Portlandia: “Rose Route”
Jordan Kim, Ali Greer, Heather Capps & Stacy Moon
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Barry: “Make Your Mark”
Jeff Buchanan
Insecure: “Obsessed-Like”
Nena Erb, ACE
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Simone”
Kate Sanford, ACE
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “We’re Going to the Catskills!”
Tim Streeto, ACE
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
The Americans: “Start”
Daniel Valverde
Better Call Saul: “Something Stupid”
Skip Macdonald, ACE
Better Call Saul: “Winner”
Chris McCaleb
Killing Eve: “Nice Face”
Gary Dollner, ACE
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Bodyguard: “Episode 1″
Steve Singleton
Homecoming: “Redwood”
Rosanne Tan
Ozark: “One Way Out”
Cindy Mollo, ACE & Heather Goodwin Floyd
Westworld: “The Passenger”
Andrew Seklir, ACE, Anna Hauger & Mako Kamitsuna
BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: “A Random Killing”
Emily Greene
Escape at Dannemora: “Better Days”
Malcolm Jamieson & Geoffrey Richman ACE
Sharp Objects: “Milk”
Véronique Barbe, Dominique Champagne, Justin Lachance, Maxime Lahaie, Émile Vallée & Jai M. Vee
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:
Anthony Bourdain – Parts Unknown: “West Virginia”
Hunter Gross, ACE
Deadliest Catch: “Storm Surge”
Rob Butler, ACE
Naked & Afraid: “Fire and Fury”
Molly Shock, ACE and Jnani Butler