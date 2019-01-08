‘Deadpool 2’, ‘A Star Is Born’, ‘First Man’ Score ACE Editing Nominations

0

Nominations for the 69th annual ACE Eddie Awards have been announced, recognizing the best editing of 2018 in film, television, and documentaries. On the narrative film side of things, it’s divided into three different categories: Drama, Comedy, and Animated Film. This is how Deadpool 2 scored a nomination—in the Comedy category, alongside Crazy Rich Asians, Vice, The Favourite, and Green Book.

On the drama side, a nomination for Bohemian Rhapsody signals continued industry support for the commercial successful yet critically divided film, and is further evidence it may indeed land a Best Picture Oscar nomination. The other drama nominees include BlacKkKlansman, First Man, Roma, and A Star Is Born, and for my money A Star Is Born should take this in a cake walk. The editing in Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut is sublime and pitch-perfect—remember that cut during Lady Gaga’s final performance? Chills.

Check out the full list of ACE Eddie nominations below, including in TV and documentaries. The awards will be held on February 1st.

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):

BlacKkKlansman

Barry Alexander Brown

Bohemian Rhapsody

John Ottman, ACE

First Man

Tom Cross, ACE

Roma

Alfonso Cuarón & Adam Gough

A Star is Born

Jay Cassidy, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

Crazy Rich Asians

Myron Kerstein

Deadpool 2

Craig Alpert, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir & Dirk Westervelt

The Favourite

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE

Green Book

Patrick J. Don Vito

Vice

Hank Corwin, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

Incredibles 2

Stephen Schaffer, ACE

Isle of Dogs

Andrew Weisblum, ACE, Ralph Foster & Edward Bursch

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Robert Fisher, Jr.

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

Free Solo

Bob Eisenhardt, ACE

RBG

Carla Gutierrez

Three Identical Strangers

Michael Harte

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Jeff Malmberg & Aaron Wickenden, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):

A Final Cut for Orson: 40 Years in the Making

Martin Singer

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind

Greg Finton, ACE & Poppy Das, ACE

Wild Wild Country, Part 3

Neil Meiklejohn

The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling

Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Atlanta: “Alligator Man”

Isaac Hagy

Atlanta: “Teddy Perkins”

Kyle Reiter

The Good Place: “Don’t Let the Good Life Pass You By”

Eric Kissack

Portlandia: “Rose Route”

Jordan Kim, Ali Greer, Heather Capps & Stacy Moon

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Barry: “Make Your Mark”

Jeff Buchanan

Insecure: “Obsessed-Like”

Nena Erb, ACE

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Simone”

Kate Sanford, ACE

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “We’re Going to the Catskills!”

Tim Streeto, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

The Americans: “Start”

Daniel Valverde

Better Call Saul: “Something Stupid”

Skip Macdonald, ACE

Better Call Saul: “Winner”

Chris McCaleb

Killing Eve: “Nice Face”

Gary Dollner, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Bodyguard: “Episode 1″

Steve Singleton

Homecoming: “Redwood”

Rosanne Tan

Ozark: “One Way Out”

Cindy Mollo, ACE & Heather Goodwin Floyd

Westworld: “The Passenger”

Andrew Seklir, ACE, Anna Hauger & Mako Kamitsuna

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: “A Random Killing”

Emily Greene

Escape at Dannemora: “Better Days”

Malcolm Jamieson & Geoffrey Richman ACE

Sharp Objects: “Milk”

Véronique Barbe, Dominique Champagne, Justin Lachance, Maxime Lahaie, Émile Vallée & Jai M. Vee

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Anthony Bourdain – Parts Unknown: “West Virginia”

Hunter Gross, ACE

Deadliest Catch: “Storm Surge”

Rob Butler, ACE

Naked & Afraid: “Fire and Fury”

Molly Shock, ACE and Jnani Butler