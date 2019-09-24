The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 223 – ‘Ad Astra’ and Brad Pitt

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Ad Astra. In our spoiler-free discussion, we talk about how the film differs from what was marketed, why it works so well, the themes, James Gray‘s direction, the increasing rarity of this kind of movie, and Brad Pitt‘s performance. We then segue to a discussion of Pitt’s acting and producing career and how he’s changed over the years. We then finish up with Reader Hot Takes.

