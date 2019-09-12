New ‘Ad Astra’ Clip Sees Brad Pitt and Ruth Negga Navigating the Martian Terrain

0

A new clip from Ad Astra is here to provide some outer space peril today. Out of context, it’s your ordinary, run-of-the-mill conversation aboard a rover on the surface of Mars, as you do. In context, well, it’s pretty much the same. It features Brad Pitt‘s space voyager Roy McBride hitching a ride with Ruth Negga‘s disaffected traveler Helen Lantos. There’s talk of underground tunnels leading to a ship, presumably as a means of escape off the surface of the desolate planet, but ultimately this clip just serves to show off one of many spacey looks for Pitt & co. Honestly, that’s enough to earn the film its nomination for the Golden Lion at his year’s Venice Film Festival, a prize that ultimately went to writer-director Todd Phillips‘ Joker.

Directed by James Gray (The Immigrant), written by Gray and Ethan Gross, and also starring Tommy Lee Jones, Liv Tyler, and Donald Sutherland, 20th Century Fox’s Ad Astra arrives in U.S. theaters starting September 20th.

Check out the latest clip from Ad Astra below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

A paranoid thriller in space that follows Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) on a mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe.

