‘Ad Astra’ IMAX Trailer Sends Brad Pitt on a Gorgeous, Terrifying Trip Into Outer Space

20th Century Fox released a new trailer for Ad Astra, this time focusing on why you’re gonna’ want to see this thing on an IMAX screen. The film, directed by James Gray (The Lost City of Z) from a script he co-wrote with Ethan Gross (Fringe), stars Brad Pitt as an astronaut traveling to the furthest reaches of the galaxy to find his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones), whose research poses a threat to all mankind.

That’s an objectively dope premise, but what this trailer sells is the fact this thing looks gorgeous, even in its most stress-inducing moments. (If I’m not mistaken, Brad Pitt quite literally falls from outer space.) If movies like Gravity and First Man—or even the documentary, Apollo 11—taught us anything, it’s that a big-screen trip to outer space is usually worth a trip to IMAX as well. Considering Gray told us back in 2017 he was aiming to capture “the most realistic depiction of space travel that’s been put in a movie”, the results should be something special.

Check out the trailer below. Ad Astra—which also stars Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, and Donald Sutherland—debuts at the Venice Film Festival on August 29th and then hits theaters on September 30. It will be digitally remastered for IMAX screens.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ad Astra:

Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. His journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos.

