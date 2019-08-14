New ‘Ad Astra’ Trailer Includes Commentary from Brad Pitt & Director James Gray

0

Ahead of its debut later this month in competition at the Venice Film Festival, 20th Century Fox’s awards-contender Ad Astra has released a new trailer. This video goes above and beyond just trying to sell audiences on the movie by including commentary from star Brad Pitt and co-writer/director James Gray. It feels more like an early awards FYC than a commercial trailer meant for general audiences, but that’s not a bad thing. In fact, if the central theme of Ad Astra is finding meaning in human connections, then having the creative team behind the film directly speaking to viewers is actually a pretty smart way to sell it.

Directed by Gray and co-written by Gray and Ethan Gross, Ad Astra also stars Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler and Donald Sutherland. It will premiere in Venice on August 29th as part of the film festival’s competition, possibly earning some awards hardware before opening in U.S. theaters on September 20th. From there, it’s off to the Oscar races!

Check out the new trailer for Ad Astra below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Ad Astra:

Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. His journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos.

For more of our coverage of Ad Astra, you can check out the links below to get caught up before the awards-contender arrives at Venice later this month: