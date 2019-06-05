Brad Pitt Heads to Space in First Trailer and Poster for ‘Ad Astra’

0

20th Century Fox has released the terrific first trailer and poster for the highly anticipated upcoming sci-fi drama Ad Astra. The film hails from acclaimed writer/director James Gray and stars Brad Pitt as an astronaut who is sent to the outer reaches of our solar system to search for his father, who went missing on a mission 16 years prior and whose ship contains material that could threaten to end life as we know it.

This looks like Gray’s most commercial film yet, and that’s saying something. The director behind thoughtful, quiet dramas like The Immigrant and The Lost City of Z is really going for it here, and Fox is selling the heck out of this thing as a high-stakes sci-fi adventure in the vein of Interstellar or Gravity. But given Gray’s sensibilities and previous films, I have a feeling we’re in for something more along the lines of Contact, and I couldn’t be more excited.

This is also a chance for Pitt to shine in a lead role for the first time since 2017’s forgotten Netflix movie War Machine, and between Ad Astra and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, this could be a very big year for the veteran actor. The visuals in this thing look spectacular, which is no surprise considering Hoyte van Hoytema (Dunkirk, Her) served as the cinematographer.

Check out the Ad Astra trailer and poster below. Co-written by Ethan Gross, the film also stars Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, and Donald Sutherland. Ad Astra hits theaters on September 20th courtesy of Walt Disney Studios, which now owns Fox.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ad Astra: