Adam Devine and Blake Anderson on Bringing Back ‘The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers’

The vibe of San Diego Comic-Con is pure madness. Chaos fills the streets from the convention center well past the Gaslamp District. San Diego is already a party city with the numerous neighboring colleges, plus the nearby Navy center, but July is another animal. The days are hot and full of pop culture, the nights are packed with booze and commentary. From Wednesday to Sunday, San Diego becomes another world. One where superheroes are real and the overworked masses use the college reunion-like nightlife flavor to really bring it. So it’s the perfect playground for the mad geniuses behind Workaholics to announce their new cartoon.

Adam Devine and Blake Anderson were back at SDCC this year with a brand new show, Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers, and we got a chance to chat with them about the upcoming animated series. These two know their comedy and they know each other’s flavor of humor better than anyone. So it’s no surprise they’d want to keep working together on a new blend of freaky party goodness. (An offsite highlight was a Freak Bros gaggle of hippies roaming the Gaslamp peddling 60s vibes and promoting general goodwill towards all, while handing out some rad Furry Freak Brothers shirts and merch.) With the continued success of adult animation shows like Big Mouth and BoJack Horseman, now is the perfect time for a Freak Brothers resurgence, and these dudes are the perfect guys for the job.

I sat down with Adam Devine and Black Anderson to talk about this golden age of animation we’re living in now, what it’s like working with one another, appeasing the Freak Brothers cult following and more. Watch the interview in the player above, and below is a rundown of topics discussed.