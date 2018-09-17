Adam Driver and Kanye West to Host the 44th ‘Saturday Night Live’ Premiere

0

Saturday Night Live is set to premiere its absolutely bonkers 44th season on September 29, and the long-running sketch comedy show is opening with one heck of a duo: Adam Driver will host the premiere with musical guest Kanye West.

Driver has had a pretty fantastic 2018, which basically kick-started at the tail-end of 2017 with the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, in which he reprised the role of precious baby Sith boi Kylo Ren. Depending on who you ask, this marked the end of Star Wars and also possibly the world as we know it forever. Over in reality, Driver is hard at work filming Star Wars Episode IX, following up roles in Spike Lee‘s BlacKkKlansman and Terry Gilliam‘s decades-long dream project, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, not to mention an untitled Noah Baumbach project coming down the pipeline. If the Saturday Night Live writing staff has any sense whatsoever, they’re already hard at work on ‘Star Wars Undercover Boss‘ part 2.

This will mark the sixth time in Studio 8H for West—yes, Kanye West is basically in the Five-Timers Club next to the likes of Tom Hanks and Bill Murray. West first appeared in 2005 to perform a medley of “Gold Digger”,”Touch the Sky” and “Heard ‘Em Say” alongside Adam Levine, in case you were looking for the year 2005 boiled down to a single sentence. The 21-time Grammy winner has had what could charitably be called an interesting year, revealing his friendship with our president, declaring slavery a choice on TMZ, and then finally getting around to releasing a new album, “Ye”, which the artist first debuted at a listening party in the middle of absolute bum-ditch nowhere Wyoming. Please pray to your deity of choice that Kanye West shows up to the SNL stage wearing the “I Love It” outfit.