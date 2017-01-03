Adam Driver to Lead Sylvester Stallone’s Inspirational War Vet Drama ‘Tough as They Come’

0

Go ahead and start stocking up on tissues now because Sylvester Stallone wants to adapt the bestselling memoir Tough as They Come, the inspirational true-life story of Unites States Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills, who survived a quadruple amputation from a battlefield injury against tremendous odds. Star Wars breakout Adam Driver, himself a former serviceman of the US Marines, will take on the role of the soldier alongside Stallone, who will play Mill’s father-in-law, Craig Buck.

Per Deadline, the relationship between Mills and his father-in-law, who stood by his side from the day he returned from the hospital, is the heart of the story. No deal has been made yet, but the report states Fox is eyeing a package that includes the memoir and the life rights for Mills and Buck, with Susan Carlson, Eric Carlson, and James Keach producing.

In other Stallone news, the action legend is also in the midst of stirring up some hype for Expendables 4. Over the weekend, he confirmed plans to get the the fourth installment in the action-star buffet franchise underway soon. Here’s what he said on his Facebook page: