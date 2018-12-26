Adam McKay on What It Was like Test Screening ‘Vice’

0

-

Spoiler Warning: There is one minor spoiler in this interview.

As we all well know, Adam McKay saw great success as a comedy director but then he turned his attention to pressing real-world issues with The Big Short, using his comedic sensibility and distinct style to convey devastating realities in the package of an extremely well crafted and energetic feature film. The same is true of his latest feature Vice.

This time around McKay puts the spotlight on former Vice President Dick Cheney, covering decades of his life from his younger years which included flunking out of Yale and getting some DUIs, through his political ascent and ultimately landing in The White House as the Vice President of the United States. McKay makes some very bold choices throughout the movie like writing one scene in iambic pentameter, incorporating some surreal comedy and, one of my personal favorites, structuring the story using an unconventional narrator.

As much as I would have loved to talk to McKay about all of his creative choices, during our brief interview I chose to focus on that narrator, how he figured out where to put his cuts to black, what it was like test screening Vice, and his favorite, very personal Easter egg in the movie. You can hear about all of that in the video interview at the top of this article. Vice is set to hit theaters on December 26th. If you’re looking for even more coverage of the film, browse the links below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Vice: