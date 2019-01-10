Movie Talk: Will Adam McKay Direct a ‘Silver Surfer’ Movie for Marvel?

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, presented by GLASS, Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly and Dennis Tzeng discuss the following:
- In a red carpet interview with MTV, Adam McKay revealed that there has been some recent discussion about him directing a Silver Surfer movie.
- Fandango reports that Captain Marvel pre-sale ticket numbers rank in top 3 for MCU movies.
- Netflix released a first Velvet Buzzsaw trailer from Nightcrawler director Dan Gilroy and starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Rene Russo.
- Live Twitter Questions