Adam Sandler, Chris Rock Join Forces for New Netflix Movie

Adam Sandler‘s latest Netflix comedy, Sandy Wexler, has barely premiered, and already we’re hearing about his next venture. As part of his overall production deal with the streaming giant, Sandler will be re-teaming with his Grown Ups co-star Chris Rock for The Week Of — a comedy, not to be confused with the HBO murder miniseries The Night Of. Netflix announced today that the movie, directed by Saturday Night Live‘s Robert Smigel (who co-wrote the script with Sandler), will focus on the time period before Sandler’s daughter marries Rock’s son, as hijinks are bound to ensue.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer, said in a press release that,

“Adam Sandler and Chris Rock are cornerstones of the Netflix comedy family and we are over the moon about these two legends reuniting to give our members worldwide a healthy dose of the hilarity that they have been creating together for years. Similar in the romantic comedy tone of Sandler’s most recent film Sandy Wexler, this film will be the perfect vehicle for Sandler and Rock and their millions of fans around the world.”

According to Netflix, Sandler’s first three movies on the platform — The Do-Over, The Ridiculous Six, and Sandy Wexler — are “three of the biggest releases ever,” but since Netflix doesn’t release any viewership data we’ll just have to take their word for it.

Netflix has a robust schedule of original films on the docket right now, including David Michôd’s War Machine starring Brad Pitt, Bong Joon-Ho‘s Okja starring Tilda Swinton, and Jake Gyllenhaal; Marti Noxon‘s To The Bone starring Lily Collins; and Adam Wingard‘s Death Note. Though Netflix is looking to produce film content that will likely end up in next year’s Oscars race, it seems unlikely that The Week Of will be among them …

Are you a major Sandler or Chris Rock fan who's excited for this?