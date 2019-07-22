Adam Sandler Sets Netflix Halloween Movie Cast Full of ‘SNL’ Alums

0

While Adam Sandler has a genuinely exciting movie coming later this year from Good Time filmmakers The Safdie Brothers, he’s not turning his back on his tried-and-true just yet. It was announced today that Sandler will star in an untitled Netflix Halloween movie featuring a cast full of familiar Happy Madison faces and SNL cast members both past and present. The story evolves around a man named Hubie Dubois who is devoted to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts and its legendary Halloween celebration despite the fact that he’s the subject of mockery. When the town faces danger and a threat to Halloween itself, only Hubie can save the day.

The ensemble includes Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Michael Chiklis, Kenan Thompson, China Anne McClain, Paris Berelc, Tim Meadows, Colin Quinn, June Squibb, Shaquille O’Neal, Karan Brar, Noah Schnapp, Mikey Day, Melissa Villaseñor, Kym Whitley, Lavell Crawford, Betsy Sodaro, George Wallace, and Blake Clark.

Sandler reunites with director Steven Brill on the project, who helmed Sandler in early films like Little Nicky and Mr. Deeds and recently directed the Adam Sandler Netflix movies The Do-Over and Sandy Wexler. Most recently, however, Brill directed Sandler’s critically acclaimed Netflix stand-up special Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh.

While Netflix has touted the popularity of Sander’s original films for the streaming service (the most recent of which was Murder Mystery), they’ve failed to make a mark on critics or the zeitgeist as a whole. That’s why Sandler starring in Uncut Gems—the new Safdie Brothers movie—is so exciting, and I can’t wait to see Sandler stretch his acting chops later this year. Alas, for every Punch-Drunk Love it feels like we have to sit through another five Ridiculous 6’s, and this untitled Halloween movie is the latest. I expect it’ll be released in October 2020 on Netflix.