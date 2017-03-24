Netflix Re-Ups with Adam Sandler for New, Expanded Movie Deal

0

If you are an Adam Sandler fan, especially of his recent Netflix fare (including The Ridiculous 6 and The Do-Over), then today will be a good day. In October of 2014, Netflix reached its initial deal with Sandler to produce four movies for them (the third of that set, Sandy Wexler, is set to debut April 14th). Now, it seems that the streaming giant is ready to double-down, offering Sandler a new four-movie deal that means our own Dave Trumbore will have to keep reviewing them forever.

According to Netflix, Sandler’s first two movies with them have been the biggest releases ever for the platform, but of course, since Netflix has never released any actual numbers for its viewership, we can’t ever really know (Sandler’s recent outings on the silver screen haven’t been quite as successful). But one can presume that the partnership has been fruitful enough that Netflix would be willing to pay untold amounts of money to Sandler to keep churning out more.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, said of the new deal that,

“Adam Sandler one of the leading comedians in the film world, and his movies have proven to be extremely successful with our subscribers around the world. We are thrilled at the opportunity to extend our partnership with Adam and his entire team at Happy Madison and keep the world laughing.”

In the same statement, Sandler added,

“Love working with Netflix and collaborating with them. I love how passionate they are about making movies and getting them out there for the whole world to see. They’ve made me feel like family and I can’t thank them enough for their support.”

He does not talk about swimming in his Scrooge McDuck-esque pool of Netflix gold, but one can imagine it.

As mentioned earlier, Sandler’s Sandy Wexler is set to debut next month, and will feature a cadre of Sandler friends like Rob Schneider and Kevin James, as well as Jennifer Hudson, Terry Crews, Lamorne Morris, Nick Swardson, and Jane Seymour. You can check out the trailer for it here.