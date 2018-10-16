Trailer for Adam Sandler’s Netflix Standup Special ‘100% Fresh’ Is Devoid of Actual Jokes

0

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming Adam Sandler standup special 100% Fresh, and it’s pretty ambitious in that it showcases exactly zero jokes. There’s footage of Sandler performing to be sure, but it’s mostly just a mishmash of him making silly noises, singing bits of songs, and laughing with the audience. I’ve no doubt there are actual jokes to be found in the special itself, but to release a trailer that doesn’t have any at all is certainly something. It’s a bold move, Cotton. Let’s see how it plays out.

100% Fresh continues Sandler’s deal with Netflix, which he first struck in 2014 to encompass four feature films. The first of these to be released was The Ridiculous Six, which was critically lambasted, and it continued with The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, and The Week Of. All of these films featured Sandler’s familiar cadre of friends and collaborators, and while none of them really struck a chord with critics or even made much of a splash zeitgeist-wise, the partnership with Netflix must be fruitful because Sandler and the streaming service re-upped in 2017 for four additional films.

Sandler’s return to standup should pique considerable interest given that’s one of the ways he first burst onto the scene in the 90s, and I’m curious to see what the special has in store. For now, watch the joke-less trailer below. Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh debuts on Netflix on October 23rd.