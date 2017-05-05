Watch ‘Star Wars’ Superfan Adam Scott Surprised by Mark Hamill on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

0

While we sometimes hold celebrities and famous folks up on this pedestal as somewhat unflappable beings, it’s important to remember they’re no less human just because people recognize their face. Indeed, you hear stories of famous people like Chris Pratt or whoever getting tongue-tied when meeting a particular hero of theirs, and now we have a document of Parks and Recreation alum Adam Scott getting extremely star-struck when meeting his own hero, Mark Hamill.

It should come as no surprise to those who watched Parks and Rec to learn that Scott is a huge Star Wars fan, so when he was on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night—which was guest-hosted by Kristen Bell while Kimmel tends to his newborn son—he was greeted with one hell of a surprise. Bell set it up by having Scott retell a story about how he invited Hamill to his 2-year-old birthday party which, obviously, Hamill never showed to. But then Hamill pops out and Scott’s reaction is priceless.

It’s really a delightful moment of pure joy, and a nice reminder that just because someone is in movies or on a TV show doesn’t mean they don’t have strong feelings of their own towards certain properties or actors. Honestly, Scott seems more starstruck here than half the fans that Hamill surprised at Star Wars Celebration last month. And while we’re on the subject, let’s get Scott in a Star Wars movie huh? The guy’s a terrific actor in both comedy (Parks and Rec) and drama (Big Little Lies), and his behind-the-scenes videos alone would be priceless.

Check out the video below.