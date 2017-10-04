Watch Neill Blomkamp’s New Short Film ‘ADAM: The Mirror’, Created Using Unity 2017

0

Fresh off of yesterday’s announcement that District 9 and Chappie filmmaker Neill Blomkamp was directing two new animated short films in the ADAM franchise, the first short film has been released online for all to see. ADAM: The Mirror is a follow-up to the original ADAM, which was released in 2016 as a short film to demonstrate technical innovations on the game engine Unity. Blomkamp is now using Unity 2017 to create two new animated short films, ADAM: The Mirror and ADAM: The Prophet, and the first one is now available to watch in its entirety.

The Mirror was made in real-time using Unity 2017, and it follows our amnesiac hero as he discovers a clue about who he is. Blomkamp produced the short via his OATS Studios, through which he produced, directed, and released a series of live-action short films earlier this year. The goal of OATS Studios was to test out concepts for potential feature films and see which stories audiences responded to.

It’s unclear if any of those shorts are moving forward as a feature, but it’s clear Blomkamp has taken initiative to put his career in his own hands. The director was attached to helm a new Alien sequel before Ridley Scott and 20th Century Fox put it on ice for fear of infringing on Scott’s own Prometheus franchise. This came on the heels of the box office and critical disappointment of Chappie, and so Blomkamp has now put his adeptness at visual effects to great use, crafting his own original sci-fi stories.

Speaking about the technological advancements of Unity 2017, Blomkamp said: