‘The Addams Family’ Gets Animated in a New CG Movie from ‘Sausage Party’ Co-Director

Originally created by cartoonist Charlie Addams back in 1938, The Addams Family has gone on to enjoy a number of successful adaptations over the years. In 1964, a live-action TV series starring John Astin and Carolyn Jones as Gomez and Morticia Addams came to ABC, with a Halloween TV movie inspired by the show airing in 1977. The fearsome family saw a revival of sorts in the early 90s with a pair of live-action films starring Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston, Christopher Lloyd and Christina Ricci. The series was rebooted once more in the late 90s with Tim Curry and Daryl Hannah stepping in for a TV movie, followed by another live-action TV series.

However, there’s been a pair of animated The Addams Family projects in the past as well. Hanna-Barbera Productions capitalized on the success of the live-action series by producing an animated series in 1973 that took the title family on a road trip. The 90s films inspired a more direct adaptation in a second animated series in 1992 with Astin reprising his original role. Now, news of an animated feature film based on The Addams Family has us interested in seeing what the 21st century can do for the very old-fashioned family. And as THR reports, director Conrad Vernon will be the one to usher them in.

The co-director of Sausage Party will take to the helm of the the animated tale that tells the adventures of Gomez and Morticia; their children Wednesday and Pugsley; along with Uncle Fester and Grandmama; the imposing butler Lurch; Thing, a disembodied hand; and Cousin Itt, a being covered in long hair. The script is in good hands with Pamela Pettler (Corpse Bride, Monster House, 9) who wrote the new screenplay based on the comics, with revisions by Matt Lieberman. Cinesite Studios Vancouver location is hard at work on the CG animated feature for MGM.