‘The Addams Family’ Soundtrack Teased in Spooky, Kooky, Ooky New Music Video

Metro Goldwyn Mayer’s upcoming animated comedy The Addams Family will feature original songs from global music superstars Christina Aguilera, Migos, Karol G, Rock Mafia and Snoop Dogg, among others. And today, fans everywhere got a first listen to just what the new movie music will sound like, courtesy of a lyric video.

The first Addams Family track to be released “My Family,” is performed by Migos, Karol G, Rock Mafia and Snoop Dogg. The song was written by Antonina Armato, Quavious Keyate Marshall, Carolina Giraldo, Danny Parra, Tim James, Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr. and Vic Mizzy and was produced by Rock Mafia. The track is being released by MGM Records and distributed by 12 Tone Music. “Haunted Heart,” performed by Christina Aguilera, was written by Antonina Armato, Aguilera and Tim James and was also produced by Rock Mafia. “Haunted Heart” will be released later this month by RCA Records ahead of the film’s debut. Both songs will be available for streaming and \or download at all major music retail digital platforms.

Get an eyeful and earful of the Addams Family single with the lyric video below:

IN THEATERS OCTOBER 11. Get ready to snap your fingers! The first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor.

“Christina Aguilera, Migos, Karol G, Rock Mafia and Snoop Dogg are all powerhouse talents. We could not have asked for a better lineup of global superstars to help audiences embrace the weird and celebrate the absurd with two brand-new songs that perfectly compliment this fresh fun take on MGM’s beloved franchise, just in time for Halloween,” said MGM’s Motion Picture Group President, Jonathan Glickman.