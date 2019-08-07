Official Trailer and Images for ‘The Addams Family’ Bring the Title Terrors into the Light

0

The new official trailer for MGM’s The Addams Family is here! It’s an improvement over the first cringe-worthy trailer, but this is going to be a tough sell for certain folks. On the surface, it’s a story about a non-traditional family who are perfectly happy with the way things are but bump up against prejudice when they come into contact with the “normal” world. That sounds like a great premise for a kids movie that adults can also enjoy (and learn from, hopefully), but these early teases aren’t super promising.

The animation, at least, looks solid and the characters feel true to their original designs, as do the macabre gags that occupy their daily routines. This movie’s been in various stages of production since 2013 but will get to see the light this October, more than 80 years after the characters were originally created. Will it be worth the wait? Stay tuned to find out!

Based on characters created by Charles Addams, from a screenplay by Matt Lieberman (The Christmas Chronicles) and Pamela Pettler (Corpse Bride, Monster House, 9), The Addams Family is directed by Sausage Party‘s Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan.

The Addams Family stars Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg as “IT”, with Bette Midler and Allison Janney, along with Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Tituss Burgess, Jenifer Lewis, Elsie Fisher, and Aimee Garcia.

Check out the new official trailer below:

IN THEATERS OCTOBER 11

Here’s the official synopsis for The Addams Family:

Get ready to snap your fingers! The first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor.

