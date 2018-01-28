‘Blade Runner 2049′ & ‘The Shape of Water’ Take Home Top Honors at ADG Awards

0

As we continue to creep toward the Oscars, all the other big film and television guilds and organizations are getting their awards out of the way. SAG and the ACE Eddies gave out their awards over the last week or so, while the WGA and DGA awards are weeks away. Saturday night, however, it was the Art Directors Guild’s chance to hand out its honors to a number of unique movies, TV shows, and advertisements.

The big winners on the film side were Blade Runner 2049, Three Billboards outside Ebbing Missouri, and The Shape of Water, the overall lead horse in the current Oscar race. It would have been nice to see something less showy yet more luxurious like Phantom Thread take home an award here, but I can’t really argue with these picks. For whatever my hesitations with these films on the whole, the beauty and detail of the world that is opened up on screen is simply undeniable in each case.

On top of that, Netflix’s fourth season of Black Mirror, Game of Thrones, Pixar’s Coco, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Will & Grace also were crowned with honors from the ADG. The bearings of these awards on the Oscars is not as famed as the PGA or other big awards but Blade Runner 2049 and The Shape of Water were already favorites on the technical side of things. Indeed, production designers Dennis Gassner and Paul Denham Austerberry will face-off at the Oscars after both winning at the ADG awards for the same two films. I guess there really can be only one in this case, not unlike Highlanders.

Here’s the full list of nominees and winners from last night’s ADG awards:

PERIOD FILM

DARKEST HOUR

Production Designer: SARAH GREENWOOD

DUNKIRK

Production Designer: NATHAN CROWLEY

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Production Designer: JIM CLAY

THE POST

Production Designer: RICK CARTER

THE SHAPE OF WATER

Production Designer: PAUL DENHAM AUSTERBERRY – WINNER

FANTASY FILM

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Production Designer: SARAH GREENWOOD

BLADE RUNNER 2049

Production Designer: DENNIS GASSNER – WINNER

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

Production Designer: RICK HEINRICHS

WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES

Production Designer: JAMES CHINLUND

WONDER WOMAN

Production Designer: ALINE BONETTO

CONTEMPORARY FILM

DOWNSIZING

Production Designer: STEFANIA CELLA

GET OUT

Production Designer: RUSTY SMITH

LADY BIRD

Production Designer: CHRIS JONES

LOGAN

Production Designer: FRANÇOIS AUDOUY – WINNER

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Production Designer: INBAL WEINBERG

ANIMATED FILM

CARS 3

Production Designers: WILLIAM CONE, JAY SHUSTER

COCO

Production Designer: HARLEY JESSUP – WINNER

DESPICABLE ME 3

Art Director: OLIVIER ADAM

THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE

Production Designer: GRANT FRECKELTON

LOVING VINCENT

Production Designer: MATTHEW BUTTON

One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series

A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS: “The Bad Beginning: Part One,” “The Reptile

Room: Part One,” “The Wide Window: Part One”

Production Designer: BO WELCH

THE CROWN: “A Company of Men,” “Beryl,” “Dear Mrs. Kennedy”

Production Designer: MARTIN CHILDS

GAME OF THRONES: “Dragonstone,” “The Queen`s Justice,” “Eastwatch”

Production Designer: DEBORAH RILEY – WINNER

MINDHUNTER: “S1:E1,” “S1:E4,” “S1:E9”

Production Designer: STEVE ARNOLD

STRANGER THINGS: “Chapter Six: The Spy,” “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer,”

“Chapter Nine: The Gate”

Production Designer: CHRIS TRUJILLO

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series

AMERICAN GODS: “The Bone Orchard,” “The Secret of Spoons,” “Head Full of Snow”

Production Designer: PATTI PODESTA

THE HANDMAID’S TALE: “Pilot, Offred,” “Birth Day,” “Nolite Te Bastardes

Carborundorum”

Production Designer: JULIE BERGHOFF – WINNER

THE HANDMAID’S TALE: “The Bridge”

Production Designer: ANDREW STEARN

MR. ROBOT: “eps3.0_power-saver-mode.h,” “eps3.1_undo.gz,” “eps3.2_legacy.so”

Production Designer: ANASTASIA WHITE

TWIN PEAKS: “Ep. 1: Part 1,” “Ep. 8: Part 8,” “Ep. 15: Part 15”

Production Designer: RUTH DE JONG

Television Movie or LIMITED Series

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT: “Election Night,” “Winter of Our Discontent”

Production Designer: JEFF MOSSA

BIG LITTLE LIES: “Somebody`s Dead,” “Living the Dream,” “You Get What You Need”

Production Designer: JOHN PAINO

BLACK MIRROR: “USS Callister”

Production Designer: JOEL COLLINS – WINNER

FARGO: “The Narrow Escape Problem,” “The Law of Inevitability,” “Who Rules the

Land of Denial?”

Production Designer: ELISABETH WILLIAMS

FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN: “Pilot,” “And the Winner is…,” “You Mean All This Time

We Could Have Been Friends?”

Production Designer: JUDY BECKER

Half Hour Single-Camera Series

FUTURE MAN: “Pandora’s Mailbox,” “Beyond The Truffledome,” “A Date With Destiny”

Production Designer: JESSICA KENDER

GLOW: “Pilot,” “The Wrath of Kuntar,” “The Dusty Spur” – WINNER

Production Designer: TODD FJELSTED

MASTER OF NONE: “Le Nozze,” “Thanksgiving,” “Amarsi Un Po”

Production Designer: AMY WILLIAMS

SILICON VALLEY: “Hooli-Con,” “Server Error”

Production Designer: RICHARD TOYON

VEEP: “Omaha”

Production Designer: JIM GLOSTER

MULTI-CAMERA Series

9JKL: “Pilot,” “Lovers Getaway,” “Set Visit”

Production Designer: STEPHAN OLSON

THE BIG BANG THEORY: “The Romance Recalibration,” “The Separation Agitation,”

“The Explosion Implosion”

Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER

THE RANCH: “My Best Friend,” “Last Dollar (Fly Away),” “Wrapped Up in You”

Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER

SUPERIOR DONUTS: “Pilot,” “Crime Time,” “Arthur`s Day Off”

Production Designer: STEPHAN OLSON

WILL & GRACE: “Eleven Years Later,” “A Gay Olde Christmas”

Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO – WINNER

Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial

APPLE: “Bulbs”

Production Designer: JAMES CHINLUND

CHANEL: “Gabrielle”

Production Designer: SHANE VALENTINO

KATY PERRY: “Bon Appétit”

Production Designer: NATALIE GROCE

NIKE: “Equality”

Production Designer: RUTH DE JONG

STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II: “Rivalry / PS4”

Production Designer: JASON EDMONDS – WINNER

Variety or Competition Series/AWARDS OR EVENT SPECIAL

BILL NYE SAVES THE WORLD: “Earth Is A Hot Mess”

Production Designer: JAMES PEARSE CONNELLY

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS: “74th Annual”

Production Designer: BRIAN STONESTREET

PORTLANDIA: “Portland Secedes,” “Ants,” “Fred`s Cell Phone Company”

Production Designer: SCHUYLER TELLEEN – WINNER

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: “Aziz Ansari + Big Sean,” “Alec Baldwin + Ed Sheeran,”

“Larry David + Miley Cyrus”

Production Designers: KEITH IAN RAYWOOD, EUGENE LEE, AKIRA

YOSHIMURA, N. JOSEPH DeTULLIO

SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW: “STARRING LADY GAGA”

Production Designer: BRUCE RODGERS