‘Blade Runner 2049′ & ‘The Shape of Water’ Take Home Top Honors at ADG Awards

As we continue to creep toward the Oscars, all the other big film and television guilds and organizations are getting their awards out of the way. SAG and the ACE Eddies gave out their awards over the last week or so, while the WGA and DGA awards are weeks away. Saturday night, however, it was the Art Directors Guild’s chance to hand out its honors to a number of unique movies, TV shows, and advertisements.
The big winners on the film side were Blade Runner 2049, Three Billboards outside Ebbing Missouri, and The Shape of Water, the overall lead horse in the current Oscar race. It would have been nice to see something less showy yet more luxurious like Phantom Thread take home an award here, but I can’t really argue with these picks. For whatever my hesitations with these films on the whole, the beauty and detail of the world that is opened up on screen is simply undeniable in each case.
On top of that, Netflix’s fourth season of Black Mirror, Game of Thrones, Pixar’s Coco, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Will & Grace also were crowned with honors from the ADG. The bearings of these awards on the Oscars is not as famed as the PGA or other big awards but Blade Runner 2049 and The Shape of Water were already favorites on the technical side of things. Indeed, production designers Dennis Gassner and Paul Denham Austerberry will face-off at the Oscars after both winning at the ADG awards for the same two films. I guess there really can be only one in this case, not unlike Highlanders.
Here’s the full list of nominees and winners from last night’s ADG awards:
PERIOD FILM
DARKEST HOUR
Production Designer: SARAH GREENWOOD
DUNKIRK
Production Designer: NATHAN CROWLEY
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
Production Designer: JIM CLAY
THE POST
Production Designer: RICK CARTER
THE SHAPE OF WATER
Production Designer: PAUL DENHAM AUSTERBERRY – WINNER
FANTASY FILM
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Production Designer: SARAH GREENWOOD
BLADE RUNNER 2049
Production Designer: DENNIS GASSNER – WINNER
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI
Production Designer: RICK HEINRICHS
WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES
Production Designer: JAMES CHINLUND
WONDER WOMAN
Production Designer: ALINE BONETTO
CONTEMPORARY FILM
DOWNSIZING
Production Designer: STEFANIA CELLA
GET OUT
Production Designer: RUSTY SMITH
LADY BIRD
Production Designer: CHRIS JONES
LOGAN
Production Designer: FRANÇOIS AUDOUY – WINNER
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Production Designer: INBAL WEINBERG
ANIMATED FILM
CARS 3
Production Designers: WILLIAM CONE, JAY SHUSTER
COCO
Production Designer: HARLEY JESSUP – WINNER
DESPICABLE ME 3
Art Director: OLIVIER ADAM
THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE
Production Designer: GRANT FRECKELTON
LOVING VINCENT
Production Designer: MATTHEW BUTTON
One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series
A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS: “The Bad Beginning: Part One,” “The Reptile
Room: Part One,” “The Wide Window: Part One”
Production Designer: BO WELCH
THE CROWN: “A Company of Men,” “Beryl,” “Dear Mrs. Kennedy”
Production Designer: MARTIN CHILDS
GAME OF THRONES: “Dragonstone,” “The Queen`s Justice,” “Eastwatch”
Production Designer: DEBORAH RILEY – WINNER
MINDHUNTER: “S1:E1,” “S1:E4,” “S1:E9”
Production Designer: STEVE ARNOLD
STRANGER THINGS: “Chapter Six: The Spy,” “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer,”
“Chapter Nine: The Gate”
Production Designer: CHRIS TRUJILLO
One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series
AMERICAN GODS: “The Bone Orchard,” “The Secret of Spoons,” “Head Full of Snow”
Production Designer: PATTI PODESTA
THE HANDMAID’S TALE: “Pilot, Offred,” “Birth Day,” “Nolite Te Bastardes
Carborundorum”
Production Designer: JULIE BERGHOFF – WINNER
THE HANDMAID’S TALE: “The Bridge”
Production Designer: ANDREW STEARN
MR. ROBOT: “eps3.0_power-saver-mode.h,” “eps3.1_undo.gz,” “eps3.2_legacy.so”
Production Designer: ANASTASIA WHITE
TWIN PEAKS: “Ep. 1: Part 1,” “Ep. 8: Part 8,” “Ep. 15: Part 15”
Production Designer: RUTH DE JONG
Television Movie or LIMITED Series
AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT: “Election Night,” “Winter of Our Discontent”
Production Designer: JEFF MOSSA
BIG LITTLE LIES: “Somebody`s Dead,” “Living the Dream,” “You Get What You Need”
Production Designer: JOHN PAINO
BLACK MIRROR: “USS Callister”
Production Designer: JOEL COLLINS – WINNER
FARGO: “The Narrow Escape Problem,” “The Law of Inevitability,” “Who Rules the
Land of Denial?”
Production Designer: ELISABETH WILLIAMS
FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN: “Pilot,” “And the Winner is…,” “You Mean All This Time
We Could Have Been Friends?”
Production Designer: JUDY BECKER
Half Hour Single-Camera Series
FUTURE MAN: “Pandora’s Mailbox,” “Beyond The Truffledome,” “A Date With Destiny”
Production Designer: JESSICA KENDER
GLOW: “Pilot,” “The Wrath of Kuntar,” “The Dusty Spur” – WINNER
Production Designer: TODD FJELSTED
MASTER OF NONE: “Le Nozze,” “Thanksgiving,” “Amarsi Un Po”
Production Designer: AMY WILLIAMS
SILICON VALLEY: “Hooli-Con,” “Server Error”
Production Designer: RICHARD TOYON
VEEP: “Omaha”
Production Designer: JIM GLOSTER
MULTI-CAMERA Series
9JKL: “Pilot,” “Lovers Getaway,” “Set Visit”
Production Designer: STEPHAN OLSON
THE BIG BANG THEORY: “The Romance Recalibration,” “The Separation Agitation,”
“The Explosion Implosion”
Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER
THE RANCH: “My Best Friend,” “Last Dollar (Fly Away),” “Wrapped Up in You”
Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER
SUPERIOR DONUTS: “Pilot,” “Crime Time,” “Arthur`s Day Off”
Production Designer: STEPHAN OLSON
WILL & GRACE: “Eleven Years Later,” “A Gay Olde Christmas”
Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO – WINNER
Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial
APPLE: “Bulbs”
Production Designer: JAMES CHINLUND
CHANEL: “Gabrielle”
Production Designer: SHANE VALENTINO
KATY PERRY: “Bon Appétit”
Production Designer: NATALIE GROCE
NIKE: “Equality”
Production Designer: RUTH DE JONG
STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II: “Rivalry / PS4”
Production Designer: JASON EDMONDS – WINNER
Variety or Competition Series/AWARDS OR EVENT SPECIAL
BILL NYE SAVES THE WORLD: “Earth Is A Hot Mess”
Production Designer: JAMES PEARSE CONNELLY
GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS: “74th Annual”
Production Designer: BRIAN STONESTREET
PORTLANDIA: “Portland Secedes,” “Ants,” “Fred`s Cell Phone Company”
Production Designer: SCHUYLER TELLEEN – WINNER
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: “Aziz Ansari + Big Sean,” “Alec Baldwin + Ed Sheeran,”
“Larry David + Miley Cyrus”
Production Designers: KEITH IAN RAYWOOD, EUGENE LEE, AKIRA
YOSHIMURA, N. JOSEPH DeTULLIO
SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW: “STARRING LADY GAGA”
Production Designer: BRUCE RODGERS