Adria Arjona Talks Michael Bay’s ‘6 Underground’ and Working with Jared Leto on ‘Morbius’

Adria Arjona is on the cusp of breaking out. I say this because while you might have seen her work in the second season of True Detective, NBC’s Emerald City, The Belko Experiment or Netflix’s Triple Frontier (just to name a few), with her excellent work in Amazon’s Good Omens (she plays Anathema Device) about to hit, and big upcoming projects like Michael Bay’s 6 Underground with Ryan Reynolds and director Daniel Espinosa’s Morbius opposite Jared Leto, she’s getting a lot closer to becoming a household name.

Last night in London, I covered the world premiere of Good Omens and managed to get a few minutes with Adria Arjona on the green carpet. Since I spoke to her earlier in the day for Good Omens (full interview will run on Collider soon), I decided to use my limited time to ask about getting to work with Michael Bay on 6 Underground and Jared Leto in Morbius. While she was extremely guarded about saying too much about either project, I figured you’d still like to see it.

If you haven’t yet heard of 6 Underground, it’s Michael Bay’s first feature at Netflix and it’s written by Zombieland and Deadpool screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. While exact details about the story are under wraps, when we first reported on the film we heard “the plot revolves around six billionaires who fake their own death and form an elite team to take down bad guys.” Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger produced it alongside Bay. The film is set for release this year.

As far as Morbius, the Spider-Man spin-off focuses on the vampiric villain from the pages of Marvel Comics and stars Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius. Written by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama, Morbius is produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach with Lucas Foster, and with Sony’s Palak Patel overseeing for the studio. Exact details about the plot are under wraps but it’s a safe bet to assume it won’t stray far from the comics which sees Michael Morbius trying to cure himself from a rare blood disease when he accidentally infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.

Check out what Adria Arjona had to say in the player above and look for more with her on Good Omens soon.