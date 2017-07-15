This Week in Animation: ‘Adventure Time’ Season 9 Returns for a 5-Night Special

0

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

Adventure Time Season 9 returns to Cartoon Network all next week, but you can watch the new episodes early over their app right now! You can watch earlier seasons of the acclaimed comedy series on Hulu, which just landed a bunch of the most popular animated shows of all time. And try to wrap your head around this one, but CBS is teaming up with Michael Jackson‘s estate for an animated Halloween special that features the late pop star’s music. Yeah.

On the cinematic side of things, Sony’s The Emoji Movie rolled out a roll-call video to introduce their characters while The LEGO Ninjago Movie unveiled an interesting look at the upcoming big-screen adaptation. Returning to theaters after almost 40 years is Hayao Miyazaki‘s Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro. If it’s a family-friendly film you’re looking for, the U.S. release date for Gnome Alone was just set for this October; you can watch the new trailer below.

For the latest animation stories we've already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below.