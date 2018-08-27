‘Adventure Time: The Final Seasons’ DVD: Revisit the Series Finale Again and Again

0

On Monday, September 3rd at 6pm ET/PT, fans all around the world will witness the end of an era as Cartoon Network premieres the series finale of Adventure Time. This extended episode is guaranteed to make you feel all the feels, with good jubies and bad jubies alike, but while the multiple Emmy award-winning series may be coming to a close, you can relive the show’s final seasons on DVD the very next day. That’s right, Adventure Time: The Final Seasons DVD is all packaged up and ready to arrive on store shelves (and your home shelves) on Tuesday, September 4th, once you’ve pulled yourselves together after the finale, “Come Along with Me.”

Lucky me, I had a chance to check out the massive DVD collection which has 54 episodes, including the series finale, on four discs, along with a modest collection of special features. “The Final Seasons” encompasses Season 8 (starting with “Broke His Crown”) through the tenth and final season, including the eight-part “Islands” and “Elements” arcs, and some of the best installments in the entire series. I’ll be saving a spoiler-free review of the series finale for last because dedicated fans deserve the chance to enjoy the series finale in its entirety for themselves, but I’ll be sharing my general impressions and reactions; feel free to skip it completely until after the finale’s airing next Monday.

As a bonus, the finale’s original soundtrack will also be available on the 4th, though you can pre-order it through iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon Music starting on the 1st; and if vinyl’s more your speed, Mondo will take pre-orders for a special edition LP. The soundtrack features over 20 tracks from the action-packed final episode, including a cover of Main Title by special finale voice guest star, Willow Smith; original music by show composer, Tim Kiefer; an all-new song by Rebecca Sugar (creator, Steven Universe) and the full-length version of Island Song (Come Along With Me) by Ashley Eriksson.