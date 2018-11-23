First Trailer for ‘After’ Reveals Basically a Teen Version of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

0

Aviron Pictures has released the first trailer for the upcoming film After. Based on the romance novel of the same name by author Anna Todd—which was initially published on the website Wattpad before getting a print edition—the story follows a dedicated college student named Tessa (Josephine Langford) whose guarded world opens up when she meets the dark and mysterious Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin).

There are a few things to unpack here. First and foremost, this movie looks like the teen version of Fifty Shades of Grey, where an introverted girl gets mixed up with a dark and extremely sexual man who then opens up her world. It looks very silly, but also this kind of thing is crazy popular in the book world, so there’s certainly an audience for it. Moreover, it’s noteworthy that After was written by, produced by, and directed by women.

Secondly, if Tiffin looks familiar, there’s a reason for that. As the name suggests he’s the nephew of Ralph Fiennes and Joseph Fiennes, but he also played 11-year-old Tom Riddle in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince—the OG Bad Boy.

Hunger Games-sized phenomenons are becoming a lot more rare in the film world, but there’s something to be said for devoted fanbases. While there was a huge dropoff in box office from the first Fifty Shades movie to the last two, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed both still grossed over $370 million worldwide. Then you have something like the Divergent franchise, which faltered so terribly that the fourth and final film was cancelled and the series remains unfinished in movie form.

Will After be the next big thing? It remains to be seen, but for now, check out the After movie teaser trailer and poster below. Scripted by Susan McMartin and directed by Jenny Gage, After opens in theaters on April 12, 2019.