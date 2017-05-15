‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’: Revisit Ghost Rider’s Most Brutal Scene before the Season 4 Finale

0

Ahead of the Season 4 finale of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. tomorrow night on ABC, we have an exciting clip to bring you that features a fiery appearance by a returning character. That’s right, fans, Gabriel Luna will return as Robbie Reyes, a.k.a. Ghost Rider, and he’s back in the fan-favorite character’s signature style. This clip revisits one of his most shocking moments from earlier on in this stellar season.

Fans of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will remember when Reyes came face to face with a villain from his past while surrounded by all sorts of chaos in a prison. And while it was revealed that Reyes was looking for a key piece of information about his tumultuous past, what was even more apparent was that the entity known as Ghost Rider had an unquenchable thirst for vengeance.

Here’s what Luna had to say about the clip in question:

“This is a brutal and exciting scene. Also, it is a scene performed entirely in Spanish on primetime Network Television. Proud of that.”

Check out our exclusive reveal of the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. clip below:

The Season 4 finale of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs tomorrow, Tuesday, May 16th at 10pm on ABC, but luckily they’ll be back for a fifth season, as was recently confirmed.

