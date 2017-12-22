Nick Blood Breaks Down His ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Return & Taking Inspiration from ‘Star Wars’

0

On Season 5 of the ABC series Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the team found themselves stranded on a mysterious ship in outer space, and that was just the beginning of the nightmare that was to come. And with Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) determined to find and be reunited with his teammates, who vanished without a trace, things are about to get even more interesting, when the series returns on January 5, 2018.

During a 1-on-1 phone interview with Collider, actor Nick Blood, who returned as Lance Hunter to team up with Fitz, gave us all the details on what went into Episode 505, entitled “Rewind.” In this second half of the chat, we talked about the status of Hunter and Bobbi’s (Adrianne Palicki) relationship, that Hunter can sympathize with what Fitz is going through with Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge), what Hunter really thinks about Enoch, whether Hunter can understand Fitz’s decision, being inspired by Star Wars, and why this episode would have a great blooper reel.

Collider: After everything he’s been through with Bobbi, does Hunter sympathize with Fitz about what he’s been going through without Simmons, all this time?

NICK BLOOD: Oh, yeah! They’ve both got that star-crossed lovers thing about them. Fitz probably appreciates the confidante, and Hunter probably hopes that things go a bit smoother for them than they do for him and Bobbi.

We know what Hunter told Fitz about the status of his and Bobbi’s relationship, but how are things between them, really? What do you think the best and worst things that have happened to them are, since we last saw them?

BLOOD: That’s a tricky question. I reckon the best thing was probably Valentine’s night where they had a couple bottles of wine, forgot all their troubles, and had a nice night in a five-star hotel. The worst was probably when Hunter got a bout of athlete’s foot when they were on holiday.

If distance is their savior, is there hope for Hunter and Bobbi?

BLOOD: Oh, yeah! They’ll always be together. They just need time to find an even keel. But then, maybe they’ll just get bored, if that’s the case. They’re fine. Nobody needs to worry about that.

Do you still hold out hope that both Hunter and Bobbi will get to be in an episode of S.H.I.E.L.D. together again, before the series is done?

BLOOD: Of course, it would be great to work with Adrianne [Palicki] again. We get on very well and the chemistry between the two characters is always good, on screen. It would be a lot of fun. But part of what makes our job interesting is doing different things, all the time, and not knowing what’s around the corner and being surprised. I’m happy with whatever comes my way, and I take things as they come.

What does Hunter really think of someone like Enoch and everything else that he learned about, in this episode?

BLOOD: He’s a simple guy, who likes to keep things on an even keel. He’s happy with a beer and some trouble to watch. I think as much as he can avoid thinking or dealing with any of that crazy supernatural stuff, that’s fine by him. His attitude for most things is to keep it simple.

How does Hunter feel about the decision Fitz made to freeze himself and send himself to the future? Would Hunter do something like that, if it were to save Bobbi?

BLOOD: Oh, he wouldn’t think twice about doing it, yeah. He feels a certain sense of responsibility for Fitz and has a slightly older brother mentality towards him, but what he realizes in this episode is that Fitz has grown up a bit. He’s become a bit of a leader and he’s got this other side to him, which makes Hunter proud. He’s worried for him, but he knows he’s gotta let him go and do his own thing.

I loved the “I love you” / “I know” moment that Hunter and Fitz share. What inspired that moment, and what was that like to shoot?

BLOOD: Star Wars inspired that moment. We messed around, quite a bit, during that. There’s lots of stuff, which hit the cutting room floor, like me kissing the glass panel of the pod that he gets in. It was a lot of fun to shoot that scene.

So, that’s definitely a blooper reel we should hope to see someday.

BLOOD: Oh, yeah! I’m sure there’s a few from that episode. We nearly crashed in the RV.

