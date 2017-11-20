‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Season 5 Videos Tease Space-Based Terror

0

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is set to return for its fifth exciting season once we bid farewell to November. At the end of Season 4, Agent Coulson and the team had escaped LMD Aida’s Framework and awakened in the real world only to eventually find themselves onboard a ship … in space. Yep.

Now, as new Season 5 videos reveal, their extraterrestrial existence is the least of their concerns. Coulson discovers that some, but not all, of his S.H.I.E.L.D. colleagues were taken with him and placed onboard the ship. As they come in contact with some of the vessel’s inhabitants, it becomes abundantly clear that something has gone terribly awry, and the team will need to figure out their role and delve deeper into this nightmarish mystery to try to right what has gone incredibly wrong.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leo Fitz, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Henry Simmons as Agent Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie and Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez.

Check out the new trailer for the upcoming season, followed by a clip from the two-hour Season 5 premiere on December 1st:

Coulson and the team find themselves stranded on a mysterious ship in outer space, and that’s just the beginning of the nightmare to come. Don’t miss the two-hour premiere at its new night Friday, December 1, 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC!

