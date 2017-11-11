First ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Season 5 Trailer Finds Coulson & His Crew Going Intergalactic

Full disclosure: I haven’t checked in with Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his colleagues since early in the second season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. It’s no fault of the show itself, which is pretty entertaining. There’s just too much damn television these days that is far better than “pretty entertaining.”
Having now seen the first trailer for the series’ upcoming fifth season, however, I might have to play catch-up in the coming weeks. The short trailer, which you can take a look at below, reveals a jump from earthly bonds and the fight against Hydra to space, where it appears as if S.H.I.E.L.D. will collaborate with Star Lord of Guardians of the Galaxy against what looks like a pack of Yondu-type creatures and some alien-dog-monster. Considering the fact that Guardians of the Galaxy has produced the most imaginative storylines in the MCU thus far, if not necessarily the most resonant, there’s reason to believe Star Lord and the move to the intergalactic realm will galvanize the series, which debuts on December 1st. Let’s hope so at least.
Here’s the first trailer for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 5:
The #AgentsofSHIELD are here to save the world…once they figure out where in the world they are. pic.twitter.com/4b0WNwOSdZ
Here’s the full synopsis for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 5:
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns for its fifth exciting season. Agent Coulson and the team escaped LMD Aida’s Framework and awakened in the real world. Little did they know that Aida was now fully human – and with multiple Inhuman abilities – with the dangerous notion that, with Fitz by her side, she could change the world. After defeating her with the aid of Ghost Rider, the team went out for a celebration but were interrupted by a mysterious man who rendered them frozen. The next thing we see is Coulson onboard a ship … in space.
Coulson will discover that some, but not all, of his S.H.I.E.L.D. colleagues were taken with him and placed onboard the ship. As they come in contact with some of the vessel’s inhabitants, it becomes abundantly clear that something has gone terribly awry, and the team will need to figure out their role and delve deeper into this nightmarish mystery to try to right what has gone incredibly wrong.
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leo Fitz, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Henry Simmons as Agent Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie and Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez.
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory.”