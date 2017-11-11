First ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Season 5 Trailer Finds Coulson & His Crew Going Intergalactic

0

Full disclosure: I haven’t checked in with Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his colleagues since early in the second season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. It’s no fault of the show itself, which is pretty entertaining. There’s just too much damn television these days that is far better than “pretty entertaining.”

Having now seen the first trailer for the series’ upcoming fifth season, however, I might have to play catch-up in the coming weeks. The short trailer, which you can take a look at below, reveals a jump from earthly bonds and the fight against Hydra to space, where it appears as if S.H.I.E.L.D. will collaborate with Star Lord of Guardians of the Galaxy against what looks like a pack of Yondu-type creatures and some alien-dog-monster. Considering the fact that Guardians of the Galaxy has produced the most imaginative storylines in the MCU thus far, if not necessarily the most resonant, there’s reason to believe Star Lord and the move to the intergalactic realm will galvanize the series, which debuts on December 1st. Let’s hope so at least.

Here’s the first trailer for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 5:

The #AgentsofSHIELD are here to save the world…once they figure out where in the world they are. pic.twitter.com/4b0WNwOSdZ — Agents of SHIELD (@AgentsofSHIELD) November 11, 2017

Here’s the full synopsis for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 5: