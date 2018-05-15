ABC Schedule: ‘Fresh Off the Boat,’ ‘Speechless’ Move to Fridays this Fall; ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Returns Summer 2019

0

As far as ABC is concerned, it’s sitting on top of the world ratings-wise. It’s ending its 2017-2018 season with the top series on television (Roseanne), the number one new drama (The Good Doctor) and the top reality show launch (American Idol). So, there aren’t a ton of change-ups to its schedule, but it has found room for a few new series as well as moves for beloved comedies Fresh Off the Boat and Speechless (which are moving to Fridays …). Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., which was just picked up for a shortened Season 6, won’t return until summer 2019. (According to Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment, there are no plans to wrap the series up yet, and that by moving it to summer it could let the series live longer than it would if it were in-season. Dungey noted that the series does very well in delayed viewing numbers, and they recognize what a passionate fanbase the show has — also the move has nothing to do with story plans in the larger MCU).

Dungey also said in a press release today that, “We enter the new season bolstered by success and the stability that it affords us. The new shows we unveil today strengthen an already-vibrant schedule of some of the best television has to offer. These shows, with their compelling characters and aspirational storytelling, will keep our momentum going.”

ABC has also picked up eight new primetime series, including one-hour dramas A Million Little Things (The highest-tested pilot of the group), The Fix, Grand Hotel,The Rookie (starring Nathan Fillion) and Whiskey Cavalier, as well as the half-hour comedies The Kids Are Alright, Schooled and Single Parents (the trailers for which will drop later today). It’s also picked up The Alec Baldwin Show, a one-hour show that “will showcase Baldwin’s in-depth conversations with compelling personalities.”

ABC’s fall primetime schedule is below (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific). New shows are in bold, and note that shows picked up to series but not listed on the schedule below will debut later in the season:

MONDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars”

10:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor”

TUESDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Roseanne”

8:30 p.m. “The Kids Are Alright”

9:00 p.m. “black-ish”

9:30 p.m. “Splitting Up Together”

10:00 p.m. “The Rookie”

WEDNESDAY:

8:00 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

8:30 p.m. “American Housewife” (new time)

9:00 p.m. “Modern Family”

9:30 p.m. “Single Parents”

10:00 p.m. “A Million Little Things”

THURSDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

9:00 p.m. “Station 19”

10:00 p.m. “How to Get Away with Murder”

FRIDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Fresh Off the Boat” (new day and time)

8:30 p.m. “Speechless” (new day and time)

9:00 p.m. “Child Support” (new time)

10:00 p.m. “20/20”

SATURDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Saturday Night Football”

SUNDAY:

7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors”

9:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”

10:00 p.m. “The Alec Baldwin Show” (new title)