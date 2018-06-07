0

Legendary actor Al Pacino is set to team up with filmmaker Quentin Tarantino for the first time in Tarantino’s new Hollywood history drama, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The Oscar-winning (and eight-time nominated) actor joins what is shaping up to be one of Tarantino’s most impressive ensembles yet. Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Madsen and Tim Roth.

The film is described as a sprawling, interweaved Pulp Fiction-esque story, set in 1969 Los Angeles. Dicaprio stars as Rick Dalton, a former Western TV star struggling to stay relevant and Pitt stars as his trusty longtime stuntman Cliff Booth. While both characters struggle to make it in the film industry they don’t recognize any more, Rick happens to live next door to Sharon Tate (Robbie). Variety reports that Pacino will play a Hollywood agent to DiCaprio’s character by the name of Marvin Shwarz.

Yesterday brought a wave of new castmembers, including Dakota Fanning as Squeaky Fromme, Damian Lewis as Steve McQueen, Emile Hirsch as Jay Sebring, Nicholas Hammond as Sam Wanamaker. Clifton Collins Jr. will play Ernesto the Mexican Vaquero, Luke Perry is playing a character named Scotty Lancer, and Keith Jefferson wins best the best moniker award as Land Pirate Keith. Tarantino is also reportedly seeking actors to play Manson and martial arts icon Bruce Lee.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will arrive in theaters on August 9, 2019 worldwide.

