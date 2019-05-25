Legendary Composer Alan Menken on Returning to ‘Aladdin’ and His Favorite Disney Song

0

–

Disney is ready to keep an already record-breaking year rolling with this weekend’s release of Aladdin, the live-action reimagining of one of their best-loved animated films. The remake is directed by Guy Ritchie, from a screenplay written by Ritchie and John August based on a script by Ron Clements, John Musker, and Ted Elliot & Terry Rosio. Starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Nasim Pedrad, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, and Billy Magnussen, Aladdin is now in theaters.

I got to talk with composer Alan Menken, who wrote the music of the original, about his experience returning to the film nearly three decades later.

Alan Menken:

How his career would be different without Disney.

What is his favorite Disney song.

Which Disney number did he wish he wrote.

he wrote. Finally answers the question: Is “Never Had a Friend Like Me” specific to Aladdin, or would everyone who found the lamp get the same song and dance? (I’d like to believe the Genie changes it up every few centuries).

Here’s the official synopsis for Aladdin: