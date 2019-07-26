‘Aladdin’ Crosses $1 Billion at the Global Box Office

0

It’s good to be Disney when it comes to the box office. The studio’s flops are quickly forgotten and its successes tend to cross $1 billion at the global box office. No one’s talking about Dumbo, but Disney just sent out a press release announcing that Aladdin has become the studio’s third film to hit $1 billion this year following Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. It’s also the fifth Disney-branded movie to hit the milestone following Alice in Wonderland, Beauty and the Beast, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Per Disney, “Earning an A CinemaScore and a 94% verified audience score on RottenTomatoes, Aladdin has seen robust week-to-week performance throughout its run. It debuted over the four-day Memorial Day weekend with $117M domestically and has remained in the top 7 over the course of its nine-week run, earning a total of $343M to date. Internationally, it has brought in $656M and continues to draw audiences throughout the world. The top international market is Japan, where the film is about to pass the $100M mark following on from very strong holds since its opening on June 7. It has also performed strongly in Korea, where it is the #4 Western film of all time with $81M, China with $53M, the UK with $45M, and in the Middle East, where it is the highest grossing release of all time in the region.”

That’s really be the secret of Aladdin’s success: longevity. It had a strong debut, but the film continued to stay alive at the box office, avoiding the drop-off of other blockbusters like Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Aladdin probably won’t be the last 2019 Disney film to cross $1 billion. They’ve still got a little movie called Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on the way.