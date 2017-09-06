‘Aladdin’ Live-Action Movie Starts Filming; Will Smith Shares Behind-the-Scenes Cast Pic

0

Today, Disney embarks on a whole new world of live-action filmmaking as Guy Ritchie‘s Aladdin starts filming. As Disney themselves report, casting for the adaptation of the animated classic is complete and production is currently underway at Longcross Studios outside London.

The Aladdin cast includes: Will Smith as the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes to whoever possesses his magic lamp; Mena Massoud (Amazon’s Jack Ryan) as Aladdin, the hapless but lovable street rat who is smitten with the Sultan’s daughter; Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) as Princess Jasmine, the Sultan’s beautiful daughter who wants to have a say in how she lives her life; Marwan Kenzari (Murder on the Orient Express) as Jafar, an evil sorcerer who devises a nefarious plot to unseat the Sultan and rule Agrabah himself; Navid Negahban (Homeland) as the Sultan, the ruler of Agrabah who is eager to find a proper husband for his daughter, Jasmine; Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live) as Dalia, Princess Jasmine’s hand maiden and confidante; Billy Magnussen (Into the Woods) as Prince Anders, a suitor from Skanland and potential husband for Princess Jasmine; and Numan Acar (Homeland) as Hakim, Jafar’s right-hand man and head of the palace guards.

Check out the behind the scenes image below, courtesy of both Disney and Smith:

Aladdin is directed by Guy Ritchie from a screenplay by John August based on the 1992 animated film Aladdin and stories from “One Thousand and One Nights.” The producer is Dan Lin with Marc Platt, Jonathan Eirich and Kevin De La Noy serving as executive producers. Eight-time Academy Award-winning composer Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Oscar-winning lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice as well as two new songs written by Menken and Oscar and Tony Award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Currently, no release date has been set and there’s yet to be any mention of whether or not the wise-cracking bird pal Iago will make his live-action debut.