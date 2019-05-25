Friday Box Office: ‘Aladdin’ Soaring Toward $100 Million Memorial Day Weekend

0

Ah, the magic of a four-day weekend. Guy Ritchie‘s live-action Aladdin is headed toward a fantastic $100+ million four-day debut after nabbing $31 million on Friday night. ($7 million coming for Thursday night previews.) That’s $4 million less than the Friday-night take for last year’s long weekend tentpole, Solo: A Star Wars Story—which ended its four-day frame at $103 million—but Aladdin is actually tracking to out-earn that film.

Aladdin is a live-action take on the iconic 1992 Disney animated film, with Mena Massoud taking on the wish-fulfilled title role. The movie—which also stars Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as the uncomfortably sexy Jafar, and Will Smith filling in for Robin Williams as the Genie—has a stellar A Cinemascore. In his review, though, Collider’s Matt Golberg calls Aladdin “a film that’s certainly not a disaster, but also doesn’t make a slam dunk case for its own existence.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum looks like it will stay sharp after its franchise-best opening weekend, taking in another $6.6 million on Friday night. Mainstays Avengers: Endgame and Pokemon Detective Pikachu are also staying strong with $4.2 million and $3.5 million Friday nights, respectively. By the end of the long weekend, Endgame is all but guaranteed to cross the $800 million mark domestically.

Director David Yarovesky’s superhero-horror flick Brightburn is off to a muted start with $3 million, heading somewhere around the $8 million mark for the weekend and $10 million for the four-day window. Olivia Wilde‘s new coming-of-age comedy Booksmart—which nabbed $875,000 from Thursday night previews and $2.5 million total for Friday—will land in the $8 million range, although it’s the better-reviewed of the lower-earning newcomers.

Take a look at Friday’s numbers below and check back tomorrow to see a few more records get broken. (Numbers via Box Office Mojo)