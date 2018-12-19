First ‘Aladdin’ Images Introduce the Live-Action Remake’s Colorful World

0

The first trailer for Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin didn’t give us too much to go on aside from some vague establishing shots of deserts and themes of Arabian Nights. Thankfully, Disney has now released some images from their upcoming movie, directed by Guy Ritchie, which does more to introduce us to the characters that populate this magical world.

In the 8 new images, via EW, we see stars Mena Massoud as the street-rat-with-a-heart-of-gold Aladdin, Naomi Scott as the beautiful and determined Princess Jasmine, and of course Will Smith in the iconic role of Genie. I know you have comments about his look here, so let them fly upon a magic carpet down to the comments. But also remember that we’ve been fooled before by costumes in still shots for CG-heavy films before, and they always look much better later on.

The images also reveal Abu (looking scared, poor wee thing!) and introduce Marwan Kenzari as the powerful sorcerer Jafar, and Nasim Pedrad as Dalia, the “free-spirited best friend and confidante” of the princess.

Guy Ritchie’s movie will feature a new repertoire of songs by Alan Menken and La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Menken originally collaborated with Howard Ashman and Tim Rice for the music in the 1992 animated version). Aladdin opens May 24, 2019 and also stars Navid Negahban as the Sultan, Billy Magnussen as a potential suitor for the Princess, and Numan Acar as Jafar’s right-hand man.

Aladdin is my favorite Disney movie after The Lion King, so my hopes are very high for this one. Check out all of the new images of this Whole New World below: